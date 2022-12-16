BAE Systems Inks Deal For 436 All-terrain Vehicles With Sweden, Germany, UK Worth $760 Mln

(RTTNews) - Arms, security, and aerospace company, BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Friday announced that it has reached a deal with Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom for 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles.

The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. BAE Systems' military all-terrain vehicles are designed for operations in the harshest and most remote environments and this agreement signals the Company's position as the defense industry's leader for these capabilities. "We're seeing increased interest from numerous countries for the extreme mobility capabilities offered by the BvS10 and its unarmored sister vehicle, Beowulf," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, which manufactures the vehicles in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. "Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom will be getting an excellent return on their investment in these highly capable vehicles for decades to come. This further demonstrates the strong relationship between BAE Systems and our customers to deliver these critical capabilities."

The company will deliver the 436 vehicles beginning in 2024, with 236 BvS10s going to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV), 140 to the German Federal Ministry of Defence (BAAINBw), and 60 to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD).