10.10.2024 02:13:38
BAE Systems Secures $184 Mln Contract For Addl. 48 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles For U.S. Army
(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L) said it has received a $184 million contract modification to produce an additional 48 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles or AMPV for the U.S. Army. The order is in addition to the existing full-rate production contract.
The company noted that the AMPV family of vehicles (FoV) replaces the Army's legacy M113s and modernizes the force by providing critical survivability, mobility, on-board power and interoperability upgrades to the Armored Brigade Combat Team. The family of vehicles is currently built in five variants including the General Purpose, Mortar Carrier, Medical Evacuation, Medical Treatment, and Mission Command vehicles.
BAE Systems noted that it will soon finalize a large-scale expansion effort in York, Pennsylvania, which includes the AMPV production line.
