|
25.08.2023 15:01:00
BAE Systems to deliver additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles with $190 million contract
New production contract modernizes and equips the Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams with increased capability
YORK, Penn., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA) was awarded a contract modification exceeding $190 million for continued production of the Bradley A4. The award includes more than 70 M2A4 Infantry Fighting Vehicles and the M7A4 Fire Support Team Vehicles.
"The Bradley is a crucial vehicle for the Armored Brigade Combat Teams today because it allows the Army to transport troops to the fight while providing cover fire to suppress enemy vehicles and troops," said Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems. "It's imperative the Bradley Fighting Vehicle is upgraded to keep our Soldiers unmatched on the battlefield for years to come."
This award follows the Early Order Material awards in August and November 2022. Continued upgrades to the A4 from the M2A2 Operation Desert Storm – Situational Awareness (ODS-SA) variant is part of the Army's combat vehicle modernization strategy to ensure force readiness of the ABCT.
The Bradley A4 includes enhanced mobility with increased engine horsepower to provide rapid movement in reaction to combat or other adverse situations. Survivability improvements to the Fire Suppression and IED jammer components reducing the likelihood of system detectability. Additionally, the upgraded computing system enhances situational awareness for Soldiers. Improvements to on-board diagnostics systems provide increased fault detection and isolation capabilities that help keep the Bradley Fighting Vehicle in the fight.
Work on the program will take place at Red River Army Depot in Texarkana, Texas, and BAE Systems' facilities in Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.
