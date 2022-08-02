|
BAE Systems to Participate at Jefferies Industrials Conference
BAE Systems plc (BA.L) will webcast live a moderated discussion by the Company’s Group Finance Director, Brad Greve, at the Jefferies Industrials Conference.
Taking place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 1:30 to 1:55 p.m. EST (6.30 to 6.55 p.m. BST), the webcast will be available at Investors - BAE Systems.
A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the presentation.
About BAE Systems
At BAE Systems, we provide some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. We employ a skilled workforce of more than 90,000 people in over 40 countries. We help our customers to stay a step ahead when protecting people and national security, critical infrastructure and vital information. We also work closely with local partners to support economic development through the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology.
