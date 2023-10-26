BAFFIN INTRODUCES YELLOWKNIFE CUFF FOR WOMEN

NEW MADE IN CANADA WINTER BOOT AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce YELLOWKKNIFE CUFF, a new made in Canada winter boot for women. A leader in cold-climate footwear, Baffin's latest launch is the most recent addition to the brand's best-selling, Canadian Collection – available through Baffin.com and retailers across North America.

Inspired by Baffin's popular YELLOWKNIFE boot, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF was created to be adaptable to the most diverse weather conditions and environments. With functionality at the forefront of its design, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF offers not only durability and comfort but also introduces a style evolution inspired by Baffin's Canadian heritage. The new boot adds a sweater collar to the full-grain leather upper bringing an original, contemporary option to the collection.

In addition to the innovative upper that merges style with stability, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF boasts a durable Premium Rubber base made specifically to be flexible and sturdy through various climates and landscapes. A removable anti-fatigue insole and a D-Ring front lace fastening system for secure comfort make YELLOWKNIFE CUFF a versatile new offering in winter footwear.

"We are excited to introduce YELLOWKNIFE CUFF to our growing line of Made in Canada products and are proud of the continued strides we have taken to expand our Canadian production of high-quality cold-climate footwear," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Baffin. "This expansion of our classic YELLOWKNIFE style, now with a unique sweater collar, is an opportunity to offer customers a new variation on a favourite style while keeping them comfortable, surefooted and warm throughout their adventures."

Featuring Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF contains proprietary technology including Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures.

Proven by Baffin at latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated. Designed for experiencing snow-covered environments and made to withstand harsh climates, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF thrives in hardy winds and serious cold. From plunging temperatures to deep snowfalls, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF provides comfort for those experiencing the coldest season, no matter the hemisphere.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base, a waterproof technology offering the maximum level of wet protection from the base to the stitch line, YELLOWKNIFE CUFF is purpose-driven – keeping you dry where the snow may melt, and providing thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

Since 1979 Baffin has been committed to the manufacturing of products in Canada and has continued to repatriate its production, now having more products than ever before manufactured in the Stoney Creek factory, including YELLOWKNIFE CUFF and the entirety of the Canadian Collection.

YELLOWKNIFE CUFF is available in brown and black leather at Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America, retailing for $190 CAD/$170 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle for bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system that helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by the extensive use of Baffin products in real-world applications on expeditions and job sites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

