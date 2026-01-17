Baidu.com Aktie
WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085
|
17.01.2026 13:18:46
Baidu And AutoGo Launch Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing In Abu Dhabi
(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU, 9888.HK) announced the launch of Apollo Go, its autonomous ride-hailing service, in partnership with AutoGo, a UAE-based autonomous mobility company. The service is now available through the AutoGo app, offering fully driverless rides on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, a designated zone for autonomous operations.
The partnership between Baidu's Apollo Go and K2's AutoGo began in March 2025 with the goal of building Abu Dhabi's largest fully driverless fleet. In November 2025, the companies secured one of the emirate's first permits for fully autonomous commercial operations and signed an agreement to expand the fleet to hundreds of vehicles by 2026.
The initial rollout covers Yas Island, a major leisure and entertainment hub. Expansion will follow in phases, beginning with Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, and Saadiyat Island. Over time, the service will extend across additional areas, with the long-term objective of operating throughout the wider Abu Dhabi emirate.
