Baidu Gains 6% On Plans To Build World's Largest Autonomous Ride-hailing Service Area

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) are rising more than 6% Tuesday morning at $100.47.

The company today announced its plans to to build the world's largest fully-driverless ride-hailing service area in 2023.

The company said its orders reached 1.4 million by third quarter of 2022.

BIDU has traded in the range of $73.58-$171.87 in the last 1 year.