Baidu Launches ERNIE Bot, Generative AI Product

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Thursday announced the launch of ERNIE Bot, a new-generation large language model and generative AI product.

The company said ERNIE Bot could be performed in a range of areas, including understanding Chinese language and culture, generating literary and business writing, performing complex mathematical calculations, and producing multi-modal content. The AI product could comprehend human intentions and deliver accurate, logical, and fluent responses approaching the human level.

Baidu plans to offer access to the ERNIE Bot API via Baidu AI Cloud, allowing enterprise clients to apply for and harness the platform's advanced language capabilities.

According to Baidu, ERNIE Bot will be positioned as a foundational AI-empowering platform. Further, it would facilitate intelligent transformations across various industries such as finance, energy, media, and public affairs.