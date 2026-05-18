Baidu.com Aktie

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WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085

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18.05.2026 11:59:10

Baidu Q1 Earnings Down On Weak Revenues, Sees Higher AI Demand Ahead; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU), a Chinese AI and internet company, reported Monday lower profit in first quarter hurt by weak revenues.

Looking ahead, Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu, said, "We see AI driving even greater value for Baidu in the quarters ahead."

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 2.6 percent, trading at $138.88.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to Baidu was RMB3.45 billion or $499 million, compared to prior year's RMB7.72 billion.

Earnings per ADS was RMB8.76 or $1.27, lower than prior year's RMB21.59.

Adjusted net income attributable to Baidu was RMB4.33 billion or $628 million. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB12.06 or $1.75.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB6.0 billion or $863 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 19 percent.

Revenue dropped 2 percent to RMB32.08 billion or $4.65 billion from prior year's RMB32.45 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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