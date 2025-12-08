Baidu.com Aktie
WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085
|
08.12.2025 14:22:14
Baidu Stock Is Up 48% This Past Year — So Why Did One Fund Just Exit a $108 Million Position?
New York City-based RPD Fund Management sold out its entire position in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the third quarter, a move representing about $108 million in value, according to a SEC filing for the period ended September 30.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, RPD Fund Management fully exited its holding in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), selling all 1.3 million shares in the third quarter. The transaction reflects a net position change of about $108 million based on quarterly average pricing. This marks a complete liquidation of a stake that previously represented 4.5% of the fund’s reported assets.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
