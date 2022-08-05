|
05.08.2022 11:00:00
Baidu to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 30, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Second Quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on August 30, 2022. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 30, 2022, Beijing Time).
Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.
For pre-registration, please click:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024320-jfgv94.html
In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until September 7, 2022:
US: 1855 883 1031
Reply PIN: 10024320
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under "BIDU" and the HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-30-2022-301600662.html
SOURCE Baidu, Inc.
