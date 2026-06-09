Baidu.com Aktie
WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085
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09.06.2026 07:27:54
Baidu: U.S. Government Procurement Limitations Tied To CMC List To Have No Impact On Business
(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) said the the Deputy Secretary of Defense in the U.S. has included Baidu on the Department of Defense's list of Chinese Military Companies, or the CMC List. Baidu believes there is no justification for its inclusion on such list as the company is neither a Chinese military company nor a military-civil fusion contributor to the Chinese defense industrial base.
The company noted that the CMC List is not a sanctions list. Baidu stated that the U.S. government procurement limitations tied to the list will not impact the business of the company, and the CMC List does not restrict transacting in the securities of the company.
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