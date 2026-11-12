Baidu.com Aktie
WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085
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12.11.2026 16:37:04
Baidu Unveils AI Lineup With ERNIE 5.5 Flash Model And Token Exchange, Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced the new lineup, including Token Exchange, a trusted marketplace for model services; upgrades to its agents DuMate, KOOKO, Baidu Yijing, and Famou; ERNIE 5.5 Flash Preview, its latest foundation model; as well as the new Tianchi 1024-card Supernode and Kunlunxin roadmap.
The announcement comes as CEO Robin Li aims to focus on AI, turning technological progress into productivity gains. He added that organizations will be built around tasks rather than jobs and become a network of tasks.
"Jobs won't disappear, but they will converge into roughly two types: Builders, who create new things, and Sellers, who connect with people to forge emotional bonds and earn their trust," Li noted.
Li further added that intelligent organizations will open three major opportunities: asset-light operations, new competitive moats, and the creation and discovery of new markets.
BIDU was trading at $77.37, down 3.00 percent on the Nasdaq.
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