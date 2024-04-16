|
16.04.2024 15:35:27
Baidu's AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Records Over 200 Mln Users
(RTTNews) - Chinese internet company Baidu Inc.'s artificial intelligence or AI chatbot Ernie Bot has secured more than 200 million users, reports said citing CEO Robin Li.
Ernie Bot, China's most popular ChatGPT-like chatbot, was released to the public in August last year. In December, the company had said that Ernie Bot's users reached over 100 million.
The CEO reportedly revealed at Baidu's AI Create conference in Shenzhen that Ernie Bot's application programming interface or API is being used 200 million times everyday, and that the number enterprise clients for the chatbot reached 85,000.
It was in March last year that Baidu announced the launch of ERNIE Bot, a new-generation large language model and generative AI product.
The company then said ERNIE Bot could be performed in a range of areas, including understanding Chinese language and culture, generating literary and business writing, performing complex mathematical calculations, and producing multi-modal content.
Later, in August, it won China's approval for public release, as part of the first eight AI chatbots that received approval. The tech company, which is recognized as China's leading AI developer, had stated that any organization or individual, can register and ask questions to the AI.
In November, 2023, Baidu unveiled a paid version ERNIE Bot.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Baidu.com Inc.
|89,30
|-1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheiten weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX steigen -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Der heimische Markt und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im frühen Mittwochshandel freundlich. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten derweil zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.