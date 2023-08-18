BAILEY CAVALIERI LLC PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

Columbus, Ohio (August 17, 2023) – Bailey Cavalieri LLC ("Bailey Cavalieri") is providing notice of an incident involving potential unauthorized access to personal information of certain individuals.

On December 13, 2022, Bailey Cavalieri became aware of suspicious activity relating to its internal information systems. In response, Bailey Cavalieri engaged outside forensic and data security specialists to investigate the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to internal systems between the dates of November 22, 2022 and December 13, 2022 and that certain internal files were subject to unauthorized access and acquisition during that period. In response, Bailey Cavalieri undertook a thorough and comprehensive review of the nature of information within the scope of this incident. On July 13, 2023, the review determined that certain sensitive information was subject to access as a result of this event. At this time, Bailey Cavalieri is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of anyone's information as a result of this incident.

While we are currently unaware of any misuse of information, the investigation determined that the following information were among the data subject to potential access by the unauthorized third party: name, date of birth, driver's license/state identification number, Social Security number, medical/health information, health insurance information, taxpayer identification number, financial account information, payment card information, passport number, and system access login credentials.

Bailey Cavalieri is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution. Bailey Cavalieri encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, explanation of benefit forms, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Individuals may contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Bailey Cavalieri encourages individuals with questions about this incident to visit Bailey Cavalieri's website at https://baileycav.com/securitynotice/ for more information or call 833-385-2839 between the hours of 6:00am and 8:00pm Eastern, Monday through Friday and 8:00am and 5:00pm Eastern, Saturday and Sunday (excluding major U.S. holidays). You may also write to Bailey Cavalieri at 10 W Broad Street, #2100, Columbus, OH 43215.

