Bailiff evictions of renting households at six-year high, says MoJ

Protesters call for rent controls as 2,682 households evicted in first quarter of 2024 in England and WalesBailiffs are evicting more renting households than at any time in the last six years, the Ministry of Justice has said, as protesters chanted for rent controls outside the HQ of Britain's biggest listed private landlord.More than 100 members of the London Renters Union (LRU) set off red and blue smoke canisters as they descended on the glass and steel office of the property firm Grainger, which rents out more than 10,000 homes in the UK bringing in a 28% pretax profit margin on nearly £100m a year in rent.