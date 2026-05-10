MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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10.05.2026 14:54:47
Baillie Gifford Dumps 248,000 MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Worth About $479 Million
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 8, 2026, Baillie Gifford & Co reduced its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 248,304 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $478.99 million, calculated using the average closing price in the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position shifted by $1.42 billion, a figure that includes both share reductions and share price changes.MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging its scale and technology infrastructure to facilitate digital commerce and payments across multiple countries. The company’s integrated ecosystem, spanning marketplace, payments, logistics, and credit, enables it to capture multiple revenue streams and deepen customer engagement. Its competitive advantage lies in its broad service offering, regional reach, and strong brand recognition within high-growth emerging markets.Baillie Gifford’s decision to trim its MercadoLibre position during the fourth quarter is working out well for the UK-headquartered investment firm. Shares of Latin America’s largest e-commerce and financial services provider haven’t been performing as well as they used to. The stock is down by about 19% in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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