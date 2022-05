Bain Plays it Cool With $500 Million Cold Storage Partnership

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The start of a relationship often involves awkward attempts to break the ice. In this meet cute, the pair wants everything to remain frozen. And yet, they may be in for an unwelcome thaw.On Tuesday, private equity firm Bain Capital and real estate firm Barber Partners announced they will spend $500 million to build 10 to 15 refrigerated US-based warehouses in the next five years. The market for chilled space had been on fire of late, but then, last week, Amazon broadcast a worrying signal.Continue reading