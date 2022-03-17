BairesDev Ranked Top Fastest-Growing Company in California by Inc. for the Third Consecutive Year

The company was recognized by Inc. 5000 for its outstanding growth rate of 161% between 2020 and 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev LLC ("BairesDev"), a leading technology solutions company, has been included to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list as one of California's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row.

BairesDev's consistent growth is a result of high-quality solutions, customer satisfaction, and talent, which led to an outstanding performance in the IT industry, bringing more than 30 new clients per month in 2021. This achievement reflects BairesDev's path of growth, excellence, and client commitment.

"We're extremely proud to be included among California's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row," said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev's CEO. "Having this steady growth during a taxing couple of years clearly shows that we keep delivering on our main promise: to empower our clients through innovative tech solutions. A special thanks to them for their continued trust in us and also thanks to the entire BairesDev team, the talent that allows the company to strive for new horizons."

Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting March 15, 2022.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

For more information, please visit https://www.bairesdev.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bairesdev-ranked-top-fastest-growing-company-in-california-by-inc-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301504573.html

SOURCE BairesDev