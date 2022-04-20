|
20.04.2022 16:22:18
Baker Hughes Drops As Q1 Results Fall Shy Of Estimates
(RTTNews) - Shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) are falling more than 10% Wednesday morning after the energy technology company reported first quarter results, that came in below analysts' view.
The company posted net income of $72 million or $0.08 per share compared with net loss of $452 million or $0.61 per share in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items earnings were $0.15 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.19 per share.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $4.835 billion from $4.782 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $5.02 billion.
BKR is at $33.09 currently. It has traded in the range of $18.75-$39.78 in the past 52 weeks.
