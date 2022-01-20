|
20.01.2022 13:32:19
Baker Hughes Posts Adj. Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.25 compared to a loss of $0.07, prior year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income was $571 million, up 23% year-over-year.
Net profit was $294 million or $0.32 per share compared to profit of $653 million or $0.91 per share. Revenue was $5.52 billion compared to $5.50 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $5.49 billion in revenue. Orders were $6.7 billion, up 28% year-over-year.
