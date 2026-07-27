Baker Hughes Q2 Profit Down, Orders Climb; Expects To Meet Mid Point Of FY26 View; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Co. (BKR), an energy technology company, reported late Sunday lower profit in its second quarter, with weak revenues. However, orders surged from last year.

Looking ahead, the company said, "... favorable underlying fundamentals support our confidence in achieving the midpoint of our full-year guidance as we continue to manage through the Middle East uncertainty."

In the overnight trading on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 3 percent, at $58.95.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to the company of $681 million declined 3 percent from $701 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share fell to $0.68 from $0.71 a year ago.

Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes was $640 million, compared to $623 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.64, compared to $0.63 a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2 percent to $1.231 billion from $1.212 billion last year, exceeding the high end of company guidance.

The energy technology company cited strength across data center, gas infrastructure, and upstream markets. The company noted disciplined execution and effective navigation of Middle East market challenges contributed to the adjusted EBITDA performance.

Revenue declined 2 percent to $6.742 billuion from $6.910 billion last year. The company attributed the year-over-year revenue decrease primarily to the impact of dispositions in the Precision Sensors & Instrumentation or PSI and Surface Pressure Control or SPC business units.

Orders, however, surged 49 percent to $10.501 billion from $7.032 billion in the prior year period.

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