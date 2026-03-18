Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Baker Hughes Aktie

Baker Hughes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DUAY / ISIN: US05722G1004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.03.2026 12:29:31

Baker Hughes Wins 5-Year Turbomachinery Services Contract From Petrobras

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), an energy technology firm, on Wednesday said it has secured a major 60-month service contract from Petrobras to support critical turbomachinery equipment across Brazil's offshore operations and a key refinery.

The agreement, signed in February in Rio de Janeiro, covers maintenance, repair, and engineering advisory services for up to 64 aeroderivative gas turbines. These turbines play a crucial role in supporting energy production across approximately 19 floating production, storage and offloading vessels, as well as operations at the Replan refinery in Paulínia, São Paulo.

The company said work under the contract began in February 2026 and will be executed through its service center in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro. Baker Hughes also plans to expand the facility's capabilities, including adding advanced grinding technology, which is expected to enhance service efficiency, support local employment, and strengthen the domestic supply chain.

"This strategic agreement reinforces our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and our enduring commitment to Brazils energy sector," said Baker Hughes Chief Growth and Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras. "Our advanced service solutions, delivered through our local service center, can help improve the reliability and operational efficiency Petrobras needs across its offshore and refining operations while strengthening its energy supply chain."

Baker Hughes shares closed at $57 on Tuesday, up 3.28%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baker Hughes Inc.

mehr Nachrichten