Baker Hughes Aktie
WKN DE: A2DUAY / ISIN: US05722G1004
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07.04.2026 13:23:55
Baker Hughes Wins Order To Supply Gas Compression Units For Argentina Natural Gas Pipeline Project
(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) said Tuesday it has secured a strategic order from San Matias Pipeline S.A. to supply gas compression equipment for a major natural gas pipeline project in Argentina.
The order includes three NovaLT16 gas turbines paired with centrifugal compressors, along with commissioning services, spare parts, specialized tools, and remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities. The equipment will be installed at a compressor station near Allen in Río Negro province.
The project is designed to support the transportation of natural gas from Argentina's Vaca Muerta formation to the Gulf of San Matías via a dedicated pipeline. The infrastructure will help supply feed gas to floating LNG vessels operated by Southern Energy, strengthening the region's access to global liquefied natural gas markets.
The contract also marks the first deployment of Baker Hughes' NovaLT gas turbine technology in South America.
"This award underscores our continued focus on supporting critical gas infrastructure that enables secure, reliable and lower-emission energy systems as we expand our presence in strategic growth markets across Latin America," said Baker Hughes Chief Growth & Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras.
Baker Hughes shares closed at $60.70 on Monday, up 0.53%.
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