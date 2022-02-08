|
08.02.2022 22:41:24
Bakkt Clawed Back This Morning's Losses -- What's Going On
As I previously reported, shares of the digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) fell as much as 12% earlier this morning. But the company has since clawed back those losses and finished the day roughly 2.4% higher from where it initially started.Volatile trading is nothing new for Bakkt, which early in 2021 announced that it would merge with and go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).In October, Bakkt completed the merger and began trading independently. Shares immediately jumped from under $10 to more than $42.50 by the end of October. Since then, however, it's been all downhill, with shares currently below $6. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
