19.01.2022 16:37:06

Bakkt Holdings Adds 4% On Partnering With Nexo For Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning after the digital asset platform announced partnership with digital assets institution Nexo, to securely store Bitcoin and Ethereum in the Bakkt Warehouse.

The Bakkt Warehouse comprises both online ("warm") and offline, air-gapped ("cold") digital asset storage.

"As we build upon our partnerships with businesses and expand our network of operations and revenue, secure custody continues to be a pillar of Bakkt's strategy, leveraging state-of-the-art physical and cyber security, institutional grade technology and governance, and backed by insurance," said Dan O'Prey, Chief Product Officer, Crypto at Bakkt.

BKKT is at $5.47 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.98- $50.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,75 -4,62% Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen