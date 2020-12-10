BAL #1, Most Recognized Corporate Immigration Attorneys in Newly Released Lawdragon® Rankings

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) is named more times in the elite LawDragon® ranking of corporate immigration lawyers than any other firm in the country. In the newly released 2020 Lawdragon rankings of employment lawyers, eight BAL attorneys landed top spots, representing 12% of all ranked corporate immigration attorneys. BAL Partners listed in the top tier include David Berry, Rob Caballero, Jeremy Fudge, Frieda Garcia, Kortney Gibson, Lynden Melmed, and Carla Tarazi with Jeff Appleman, emeritus, inducted into the Immigration Hall of Fame.

Despite the huge challenges COVID-19 poses for U.S. businesses, BAL attorneys continue to make a lasting impact in the immigration field, successfully challenging multiple U.S. travel bans, obtaining National Interest Exceptions for companies so that critical international staff can travel to the U.S., and helping companies navigate complex compliance issues as employees moved to work-from-home arrangements en masse.

"We're proud to be among the elite who are recognized as practicing at the highest caliber of immigration law," says BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "Immigration is a profoundly important segment of employment law, and by helping our clients hire and retain the best talent in the world, we are powering human achievement."

The trailblazing immigration firm has risen to the challenges of 2020, dominating the legal rankings and leading the industry in its tech-forward practice. This year, BAL was named the Most Diverse Law Firm in America by The American Lawyer, the Best Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal for the second year in a row, and the #1 Law Firm for Female Attorneys in its category by Law360 for two years running. BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award, won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, and placed as a 2020 Tech Titans Award finalist.

"This has been an incredible year for our practice, and our attorneys are not just surviving but thriving in the face of challenges," says Partner Rob Caballero. "In 2020, we were tested as attorneys, but we have worked to serve our clients with creativity, technology, empathy and the drive to pursue the exceptional at every turn. We are pleased to have so many BAL attorneys recognized for excelling in their work and making a positive difference in people's lives."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® Law Firm of the Year in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020), the Best Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal (2019 and 2020) and the #1 Law Firm for Female Attorneys in its category by Law360 (2019 and 2020).

BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award, won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, and placed as a 2020 Tech Titans Award finalist. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. For more information, please visit: https://www.balglobal.com/.

