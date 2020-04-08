BAL Earns Prestigious 'CIO 100' Award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services

DALLAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), the leading immigration law firm in the world, will be honored at this year's CIO 100 Symposium for its work bringing innovative AI and automation technology to the legal industry.

The award recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation. Winners' initiatives are evaluated by a team of external judges on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. CIO recognized BAL for its innovative Intelligent Automation program portfolio, which combines artificial intelligence (AI) — including natural language processing, machine learning, and decision networks — with robotic process automation (RPA) to enhance quality, speed, and client experience.

"This extraordinary honor comes as a result of years of targeted investment in developing next generation technologies," said Vince DiMascio, BAL's CIO. "Our firm demands the best tools for our people and our clients, and I'm very proud to say that, thanks to our groundbreaking work in this area, the technical promise of automation is now being realized in a practical way."

"Our goal is to enable BAL legal teams to focus on the client experience. Automation of certain repetitive administrative and clerical manual tasks allows them to do just that," explains Edward Rios, BAL Partner and Innovation Leader. "By leveraging RPA to accomplish these processes, both internal and client-facing teams are able to dedicate themselves to higher-value and more client-focused interactions, strengthening the underlying service relationship while also improving operational efficiency. We're delighted to be celebrated by CIO 100 as an organization that understands how to use the latest technology in innovative ways."

BAL partnered with UIPath, Accelirate, and Synaptiq to enhance business processes using intelligent automation with the goal of driving productivity, eliminating errors, and allowing legal teams to focus less on mundane tasks and more on their clients.

"The possibilities are endless when it comes to automation; but not all automation is created equal," says Ashley Fleischer, BAL Automation Project Manager. "That's why we've partnered with the best minds in AI and automation to develop the most effective solutions in the immigration field."

BAL will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony on Aug. 19 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and clients more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides unmatched immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation such as its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. In 2018, the firm formed a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bal-earns-prestigious-cio-100-award-for-innovative-use-of-intelligent-automation-in-immigration-services-301037603.html

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP