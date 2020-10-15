Bal Harbour Shops Launches ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program via New Bal Harbour Shops App

BAL HARBOUR, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bal Harbour Shops, the leading luxury shopping destination in the US, announced Thursday the launch of their app with ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program. ACCESS is Bal Harbour Shops' first ever membership and rewards program designed to enhance the customer experience and award our loyal members at the premiere shopping destination.

With its impressive roster of curated retail and restaurants, Bal Harbour Shops' ACCESS will feature member rewards for shopping, dining and more. Customers simply download the Bal Harbour Shops App, join the ACCESS membership and automatically receive a Welcome Gift of a complimentary parking pass. In addition to the Welcome Gift, ACCESS Members will be entitled to their first reward after making five purchases anywhere in Bal Harbour Shops. ACCESS membership also includes monthly benefits featuring Exclusive Store Offers and Experiences, Complimentary Services, Members Only Invites, Gifts with Purchases, Birthday Gifts, and more.

"In this unprecedented time, Bal Harbour Shops has pivoted to engage with our customers in an innovative, unique and meaningful way. With an appreciation for the emotional connection with our clientele from around the globe, we continue to champion a relentlessly long-term approach to luxury retail by focusing on both the near and distant future, by celebrating and delighting the customer and by expanding on over 55 years of unprecedented success, " said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, President & CEO of Bal Harbour Shops.

The launch will take place October 15th-17th from 11:30am-6:30pm each day at Bal Harbour Shops with an ACCESS Social Distancing "Social" to include member gifts, interactive entertainment and music by DJ Michael Sarz in the Center Courtyard on the first floor. Sign up at Bal Harbour Shops includes an opportunity to unlock luxury with a key and choose an ACCESS door to open to reveal the special gift during these three days. The 2020 Ferrari Roma will make a special appearance in Center Courtyard. There will be an opportunity to see the latest coupé from Maranello. Timelessly elegant, the 611 hp Ferrari Roma embodies uncompromising performance and handling coupled with a distinctive flair. Its sleek lines, in the spirit of Ferrari's captivating style of the 1960s, give rise to a forward-looking vision."

Those who sign up for the ACCESS program in the months of October and November, have the opportunity to be chosen as one of three lucky ACCESS members and their guest who will be invited to the Ferrari Esperienza in Miami on January 28th-30th.

"The vision of ACCESS is to develop the next generation luxury experience program and to celebrate each customer as they join our Bal Harbour Shops family," stated Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard, Collaborative Innovator at Bal Harbour Shops and founder of the ACCESS program.

The Bal Harbour Shops app is available for download in the App store. For more information, email access@balharbourshops.com .

ABOUT BAL HARBOUR SHOPS

Opened in 1965 by retail visionary Stanley Whitman, the family-owned Bal Harbour Shops was the first all-luxury fashion center in America featuring high-end retailers in a tropical, open-air setting. The first to make lush landscaping a key part of the design, Bal Harbour Shops features tropical plants and orchids, waterfall features and koi ponds and a variety of palm trees for shade. Bal Harbour Shops is uniquely positioned across from the Atlantic Ocean offering a serene visual aesthetic like no other luxury shopping destination. The historic Bal Harbour Shops, known for its curated retail as well as the emotional connection to its tenants and customers is the global leader in luxury shopping destinations. For more information visit the Bal Harbour Shops website.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bal-harbour-shops-launches-access-membership-and-rewards-program-via-new-bal-harbour-shops-app-301153475.html

SOURCE Bal Harbour Shops