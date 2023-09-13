BAL Proudly Appoints Frieda Garcia to Serve as Managing Partner

Frieda makes history as the first woman and Latina to serve in this role at BAL.

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the global corporate immigration law firm helping businesses and individuals navigate complex immigration issues, announces today the appointment of Frieda Garcia as Managing Partner. Frieda is the first woman and Latina to serve in this role and the third managing partner in BAL's 43-year history. In her new role, Frieda oversees all aspects of the firm's legal operations and ensures that teams across the firm's 12 offices are working together seamlessly to deliver best-in-class immigration services while building on the firm's oneBAL culture. She continues to lead efforts to attract new clients and deliver exceptional service to the firm's clients.

"This achievement is a significant personal and professional milestone for me. I knew early on that the foundation of the open-door policy set by BAL's founding partners would allow me to grow and shine as long as I kept asking questions, raising my hand to help manage complex issues and finding creative ways to enhance our firm's culture," said Frieda. "My journey to reach this position has been defined by cultivating meaningful relationships, hard work and sacrifice, as well as unique challenges that working mothers face while building their careers. With my position, I hope to inspire and pave the way for others like me to continue BAL's legacy of powering human achievement."

"For over two decades, Frieda has been a distinguished leader and mentor at BAL, and she has truly exemplified our commitment to pursue the exceptional," said Jeremy Fudge, CEO at BAL. "Frieda's strong character, incredible legal acumen, steady presence and grace will enable BAL to continue to make a positive difference in people's lives."

Additionally, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, BAL is putting a spotlight on Frieda's 22-year career at the firm. Her integrity and energy became vital to its growth and culture, and she has been instrumental in spearheading the firm's most prominent immigration programs in the technology, finance and travel service industries. Since she started at BAL in 2001, BAL has grown from two offices to 12, a testament to her contributions to the firm's growth and success.

Frieda's life and career have been profoundly shaped by her family's personal immigration journey. She was born in the U.S., but at a very young age, moved back to El Salvador with her parents. After losing her mother to cancer at the age of four and spending several years in a war-torn country, Frieda's father obtained a work visa and moved the family back to the U.S. when she was eight. Driven by her experiences, Frieda pursued higher education at the University of California, Davis, and the University of San Francisco School of Law. It was during this time that she discovered her passion for immigration law, and she began her career assisting asylum applicants and defending deportation cases.

Among her many awards and honors, Frieda has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 2016. Last year, she won a Corporate Counsel's 2022 Women, Influence & Power in Law Award for Thought Leadership. Frieda and her two daughters are members of the National Charity League, a group of mothers and daughters committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. Their hands-on philanthropic engagement spans 200 hours per year, and in recognition of their dedication and time, her daughters have both earned The President's Volunteer Service Award.

Frieda's appointment is a significant achievement for Latinas in the legal field, showcasing BAL's unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within the industry. The NALP reports Black and Hispanic women are the most underrepresented in partner ranks, and in 2022, Latina women accounted for less than 1% of all law partners. BAL takes immense pride in its commitment to diversity and understands that it's a key strength that enables the firm to deliver exceptional service to clients. Recognized as the most diverse law firm , people of color at BAL represent 63% of employees and 54% of attorneys. Notably, 62% of BAL's equity partners are people of color.

