balabala Achieved Records Exceptional Sales in Its Big Day Collaboration with T'mall during Shanghai Fashion Week

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- balabala 'Endless dream' Big Day event took place on April 12th. balabala was the first full category Children's clothing brand to join forces with T'mall for a Big Day, achieving above expectation sales ofUSD 26.9millionover the 3-day event 9th -12th April withUSD 5.7million of which was taken in a single day on T-Mall. Activities took place across its 4,000+ stores on the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong as well as on its official T'mall official store and live broadcast platforms.

The highlight of the event was a super fashion show in conjunction with Shanghai Fashion week entitled "Endless Dream" in line with the company's ideology of inspiring children to explore their infinite dreams. The super show took place in the Shanghai Children's Art Theatre on April 9th, making perfect use of the circular structure of the building to transform the four-story theater of more than 10,000 square meters into a childlike dream planet.

During the event, balabala launched three joint IP series with China Mars Exploration,Suzhou Museum and renowned designer Jason Wu. Over 60 unique designs were inspired by history and travel across the universe through time and space to experience the 'endless dream' The event was attended by many celebrities, and Jason Wu recorded a video to express the design concept in person.

The success of the Big Brand Day was driven by balabala's strategic omnichannel approach. Influenced by the epidemic, balabala quickly responded by strengthening the coordinated development of e-commerce platforms, accelerating O2O omnichannel integration and building a new retail model that enhances consumer reach across the region while maintaining sales growth momentum. The endless dreams super show and related content attracted over 1.2 Billion views on 'Weibo' China's number 1 social media platform.

balabala is the NO.1 kids wear retailer in Asia providing 'on trend' fashion, shoes and accessories for children aged 0-14. The Brand is currently delivering high-quality products to kids around the world, with over 4000 stores in Mainland China and rapidly expanding internationally through a Franchising network in Saudi Arabia、Vietnam、 Mongolia、Indonesia, Nepal and direct operations in Hongkong. balabala continues to grow with the new generation of families, contributing to children all over the world experiencing a wonderful childhood.

For more details please check : https://www.balabala.com.hk/pages/franchisee

Company name: zhejiang senma clothing co., LTD

.

SOURCE 浙江森馬服飾有限公司