04.01.2024 17:45:00

Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2023


Strasbourg, January 4, 2024 – 05:45 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  • 303,861 shares
  • € 125,121.00

In the second half of 2023, a total of:

Purchases 157,564 shares€ 249,580651 market transactions
Sales133,103 shares€ 219,772613 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158.00

Contacts

Transgene:

Arnaud DUBARRY
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
investorrelations@transgene.fr		 

Attachment


