|
04.01.2024 17:45:00
Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2023
Strasbourg, January 4, 2024 – 05:45 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 303,861 shares
- € 125,121.00
In the second half of 2023, a total of:
|Purchases
|157,564 shares
|€ 249,580
|651 market transactions
|Sales
|133,103 shares
|€ 219,772
|613 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158.00
Contacts
|Transgene:
Arnaud DUBARRY
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
investorrelations@transgene.fr
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Transgene S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.