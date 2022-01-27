Balbix Appoints Chris van Staden as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix , provider of the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, today announced Chris van Staden is joining Balbix as the Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, van Staden will be responsible for driving continued revenue growth, expanding the global sales team, and helping the world's leading organizations reduce their cyber risk.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Balbix team to further supercharge our rapid revenue growth and lead our sales team expansion around the world," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. "Chris has an impressive, diverse background in SaaS and cybersecurity, and brings tremendous sales, partner and cybersecurity experience to Balbix as we continue on our mission to enable organizations to automate their cybersecurity posture and reduce their cyber risk."

Van Staden brings nearly twenty years of experience driving dynamic change and profitable global expansion. He joins Balbix from Invicti Security where he helped the world's biggest banks, tech companies and government contractors secure their web applications, and was instrumental in generating company revenue in a hyper growth environment. Before Invicti, van Staden worked at large enterprises like NCR and Symantec, and with fast-growing early-stage SaaS companies to accelerate their growth and scale globally.

"I'm thrilled to join Balbix. The solution and team are able to meet critical enterprise needs: the ability to continuously discover security issues, quantify cyber risk in monetary terms and mitigate risk issues in a prioritized, maximally automated manner," said van Staden. "Having worked in this space for a while, I've developed a passion for helping enterprises get ahead of their adversaries. I can see the talented Balbix team has the same drive. I look forward to working with the Balbix leadership team on global expansion."

Earlier this month, Balbix also added a representative in Europe, hiring Christophe Németh as it's Head of Sales and Business Operations, Europe. Németh will lead European business operations, with a primary focus on growing the sales team, partnerships and customer base in Europe. As a former CISO, Németh understands the challenges organizations face today managing their cybersecurity posture, and achieving higher level business outcomes like defining the ROI of their cybersecurity program.

