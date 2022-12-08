08.12.2022 08:42:28

Balfour Beatty Sees FY22 Profit Ahead Of Market View With Higher Revenue, Orders

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Thursday said it now expects fiscal year profit to be ahead of market expectations due to positive net interest income.

Full- year underlying profit from operations is expected to be in line with guidance at the half year.

Further, annual revenue is expected to be about 5 percent ahead of prior year's 8.3 billion pounds, also largely driven by foreign exchange.

The year-end order book is expected to be around 5 percent higher than last year's 16.1 billion pounds.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said, "We continue to expect a strong full year operational and financial performance. Looking to 2023 and beyond, our improved, de-risked and diversified order book gives us confidence that we will continue to make progress in delivering profitable managed growth."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Freitagshandel nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex anzieht. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen