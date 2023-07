Ball Aerospace Is for Sale. How Much Is It Worth?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Established in 1880 as a manufacturer of glass jars for home preservation of fruits and vegetables, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) today has moved on to specialize in metal cans, primarily as a supplier to beverage companies such as Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors, and Coca-Cola. In fiscal 2022, cans accounted for 82.5% of the company's revenue, and nearly 90% of its profits.In short, Ball Corporation is a can company...with a twist.That twist is its Ball Aerospace subsidiary, a manufacturer of satellites, sensors, and ground-station control hardware and software. The aerospace division contributes only a small amount of Ball's sales and an even smaller proportion of its profits -- and even that, not for long perhaps.Continue reading