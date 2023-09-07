Ball Corp. CFO Scott Morrison To Retire; Names Howard Yu To Succeed Him

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) announced Thursday that Scott Morrison, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire from the role after more than two decades with the company.

Howard Yu has been named to succeed Morrison as executive vice president and CFO, starting September 25. Morrison will remain with the company as a senior advisor to ensure a smooth transition and in support of the successful completion of the proposed Aerospace transaction.

Morrison joined Ball in 2000 as treasurer after 16 years in the banking industry. He became vice president and treasurer in 2002 and assumed increasing roles of responsibility including SVP and CFO in 2009, dual roles including interim COO, global beverage packaging, in 2014, and ultimately was promoted to EVP and CFO in 2020.

Yu most recently served as SVP and CFO for Envista, a publicly traded global company and spin-off of Danaher. Throughout his 22-year Danaher and Envista career, Yu served as CFO for multiple global divisions in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Prior to joining Danaher, he worked in finance at Hewlett-Packard and as Senior Auditor at Deloitte & Touche.