Ball Park® Buns' Ball Parks of Dreams Initiative is Back for a Second Home Run

America's Favorite Buns Brand Is Up to Bat Again to Transform Little League® Fields in three cities

HORSHAM, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its multi-year partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns announced the return of its Ball Parks of Dreams initiative where this year's efforts will kick off with three field renovations benefiting Little League teams located in Detroit, Phoenix and Tampa, Fla. Ball Parks of Dreams is part of Ball Park Buns' continued commitment to help serve Little League Baseball and Softball teams across the country as the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series.

Following the impactful renovations completed in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. in 2021, Ball Park Buns expanded its reach to Detroit, Phoenix and Tampa, Fla. These deserving programs will be the recipients of makeover projects supporting significant field renovations determined by the greatest needs within their leagues. Projects to be completed this spring include:

Belmont Heights Little League (Tampa, FL): Sodding the baseball field, overhauling the infield, providing new bases

Lincoln Park Little League (Detroit): Leveling out the baseball field, overhauling the infield, adding backstop netting to prevent flyaway balls

Camelback-East Little League (Phoenix): Sodding the baseball field, overhauling the infield, installing a new outfield fence

To further show support, Ball Park Buns will provide aid to nearly 20 additional local Little League programs across the country through sponsorship funding, signage and coupons for enough Ball Park Buns and Rolls to stock their concession stands for the entire season. Fans at home will also be able to join in the fun by entering for the chance to win a trip for four to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in August 2022. More details about the giveaway and how to enter will be announced on Ball Park Buns' Instagram page, @BallParkBuns.

"Ball Park Buns is excited to kick off another year with our Little League Baseball and Softball partnership and see three new Ball Parks of Dreams projects come to life," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing, Buns & Rolls at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "After a successful campaign last year with three incredible field makeovers, hundreds of smiles on Little Leaguers'® faces, and countless moments celebrated together, we couldn't wait to bring the initiative back to support local communities for a second consecutive year."

In addition to the field renovations, Ball Park Buns will host programming at this year's Little League Baseball® World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, showcasing featured products at the concession stands and offering both onsite and digital social activations at the Williamsport complex. Ball Park Buns will also continue to proudly feature the official Little League World Series logo on its packaging, which will be available in over 40,000 stores around the United States throughout the summer.

Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America's favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it's easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns is a part of Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

