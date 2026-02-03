Ball Posts Q4 Profit; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL), an innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging company, on Tuesday reported profit in the fourth quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to the company came in at $200 million compared with loss of 30 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.74 versus loss per share of $0.10 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings decreased to $243 million from $250 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.91 versus $0.84 last year.

On average, fourteen analysts had expected the company to report $0.9 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Earnings from continuing operations came in at 197 million compared with loss of 1 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $3.35 billion from $2.88 billon in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Ball is 4.01% higher at $58.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.