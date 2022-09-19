Ballard Power Announces Minority Equity Investment In Quantron

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP, BLDP.TO) announced a minority equity investment in Quantron AG, a global electric vehicle integrator and an emerging specialty OEM, to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption.

Ballard's investment proceeds will be used by Quantron to develop their truck fuel cell vehicle platforms. Ballard will be the exclusive fuel cell supplier to Quantron for these platforms.

As per its strategic investment, Ballard will have the right to appoint a representative to Quantron's Board of Directors.

As part of the strategic partnership, Quantron committed to purchase 140 FCmoveTM modules totaling approximately 17MW, with an option to purchase an additional 50 units. The fuel cell modules are expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

Ballard Power noted that the zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle platforms developed by Quantron will integrate Ballard fuel cell products for various truck applications in Europe and the US. Quantron's initial market focus is Germany, where their new 44T fuel cell truck is to be unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022.