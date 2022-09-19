|
19.09.2022 07:16:55
Ballard Power Announces Minority Equity Investment In Quantron
(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP, BLDP.TO) announced a minority equity investment in Quantron AG, a global electric vehicle integrator and an emerging specialty OEM, to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption.
Ballard's investment proceeds will be used by Quantron to develop their truck fuel cell vehicle platforms. Ballard will be the exclusive fuel cell supplier to Quantron for these platforms.
As per its strategic investment, Ballard will have the right to appoint a representative to Quantron's Board of Directors.
As part of the strategic partnership, Quantron committed to purchase 140 FCmoveTM modules totaling approximately 17MW, with an option to purchase an additional 50 units. The fuel cell modules are expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.
Ballard Power noted that the zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle platforms developed by Quantron will integrate Ballard fuel cell products for various truck applications in Europe and the US. Quantron's initial market focus is Germany, where their new 44T fuel cell truck is to be unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ballard Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ballard Power Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ballard Power Inc.
|7,23
|-1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen drehten im Montagshandel ins Plus. Dem heimischen gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.