Ballotpedia tracker offers current and historical information about elected officials expelled from state legislatures

Ballotpedia has tracked 16 cases in which lawmakers were expelled from legislative chambers between 1961 and 2023—nine Republicans and seven Democrats.

Current and historical information about elected officials expelled from state legislatures, click . Who, When, Where: On April 6 , the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel Reps. Justin Jones (D) and Justin Pearson (D) from the legislature. The vote was 72-25 to remove Jones and 69-26 to remove Pearson. The House also voted 65-30 to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), failing to meet the two-thirds threshold—or 66 votes—for removing a member of the chamber.

Rep. Bud Hulsey (R), Rep. Gino Bulso (R), and Rep. Andrew Farmer (R) introduced the resolutions to expel the three representatives from the chamber. The resolutions state Johnson, Jones, and Pearson "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions."

