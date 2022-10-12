Ballotpedia's Top 15 Ballot Measures to Watch on Election Night

Key trends are policies related to abortion, marijuana, and voting

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Candidates aren't the only thing on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters in 36 states will be deciding 129 ballot measures on issues ranging from abortion, marijuana, voting policies, firearms, sports betting, and state constitutional rights.

"These elections can be as exciting, contentious, expensive, and important as any race for elected office."

While Ballotpedia's editorial and ballot measures teams are watching all ballot measures closely, they identified these top 15 based on their relation to wider policy debates, topic trends, campaign finance records, and unique situations.

Alabama Question : Recompiled Constitution Ratification Measure

: Recompiled Constitution Ratification Measure California Proposition 26 : Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative

: Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative California Proposition 27 : Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homelessness Fund Initiative

: Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homelessness Fund Initiative California Proposition 31 : Flavored Tobacco Products Ban Referendum

: Flavored Tobacco Products Ban Referendum Colorado Proposition 122 : Decriminalization and Access Program for Certain Psychedelic Plants and Fungi Initiative

: Decriminalization and Access Program for Certain Psychedelic Plants and Fungi Initiative Iowa Amendment 1 : Right to Keep and Bear Arms Measure

: Right to Keep and Bear Arms Measure Kentucky Amendment 2 : No State Constitutional Right to Abortion Amendment

: No State Constitutional Right to Abortion Amendment Massachusetts Question 1 : Tax on Income Above $1 Million for Education and Transportation Amendment

: Tax on Income Above for Education and Transportation Amendment Massachusetts Question 4 : Remove Proof of Citizenship or Immigration Status for Driver's License Applications Referendum

: Remove Proof of Citizenship or Immigration Status for Driver's License Applications Referendum Michigan Proposal 2 : Voting Policies in Constitution Amendment

: Voting Policies in Constitution Amendment Michigan Proposal 3 : Right to Abortion, Contraceptives, and Pregnancy-Related Decisions Initiative

: Right to Abortion, Contraceptives, and Pregnancy-Related Decisions Initiative Missouri Amendment 3 : Marijuana Legalization Initiative

: Marijuana Legalization Initiative Nebraska Initiative 433 : $15.00 Minimum Wage Initiative

: Minimum Wage Initiative Nevada Question 3 : Top-Five Ranked Choice Voting Initiative

: Top-Five Ranked Choice Voting Initiative Oregon Measure 114: Changes to Firearm Ownership and Purchase Requirements Initiative

Ballotpedia Managing Editor Ryan Byrne—who heads-up the organization's ballot measures team—said, "These 15 ballot measures relate to broader political debates, such as abortion, election administration, and firearms, and they can have a sizable influence on policy discussions nationwide."

"It was tough narrowing the list down to just 15," Byrne said. "As anyone who has followed ballot measures knows, these elections can be as exciting, contentious, expensive, and important as any race for elected office."

Ballot Measure Key Trends in 2022

"The trends we're seeing with these 15 measures, as well as state ballot measures in general," said Byrne, "are policies related to abortion, marijuana, and voting."

Abortion has been a topic for statewide ballot measures since the 1970s. Since 2000, there have been just two general election cycles, 2002 and 2016, without any abortion-related state ballot measures. In 2022, there are six ballot measures addressing abortion, including the vote in Kansas on Aug. 2 — the most on record for a single year. Before 2022, the highest number was four abortion-related measures in 1986. Measures are certified for the Nov. 8 ballot in California , Kentucky , Michigan , Montana , and Vermont .

Marijuana is legal in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Of those 19 states, 13 and D.C. legalized marijuana through the ballot measure process. Missouri is the largest state to vote on marijuana legalization in 2022. There are four other marijuana legalization measures on the ballot in Arkansas , Maryland , North Dakota , and South Dakota .

Voting - how to vote, when to vote, and who can vote - will be on the ballot in seven states: Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Ohio. In Connecticut, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse early voting . Voters in Ohio will decide on a constitutional amendment to prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote. Louisiana will vote on a similar amendment at an election on December 10. In Arizona and Nebraska , voters will decide on ballot measures to require or change voter identification requirements. Nevada and Michigan are summarized in Ballotpedia's top 15 list.

For More Information

Ballotpedia's election teams will be publishing their reporting and analysis – and election night results – on these top 15 ballot measures and dozens more on Ballotpedia.org, in Ballotpedia's flagship newsletter, "The Daily Brew," and at its upcoming Election Analysis Hub.

Ballotpedia's election teams will be publishing their reporting and analysis – and election night results – on these top 15 ballot measures and dozens more on Ballotpedia.org, in Ballotpedia's flagship newsletter, "The Daily Brew," and at its upcoming Election Analysis Hub.

