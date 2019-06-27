Balluff Named 2019 Best of Sensors Award Winner for SmartLight Indicator

FLORENCE, Ky., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff has been named a 2019 "Best of Sensors" Award winner. The company's SmartLight Indicator was recognized as the 2019 Innovative Product of the Year which highlights cutting-edge advancements and achievements that are moving the sensors industry forward. The prestigious awards were during Sensors Expo & Conference 2019, held this week in San Jose, California.

Utilizing the power of IO-Link, the SmartLight Indicator is capable of directing, instructing and guiding operators in nearly any manufacturing task. The new-to-market indicators increase productivity and minimize workforce errors by providing innovative personnel guidance in a variety of applications — pick-to-light systems, part placement, part positions, format change guidance and many others. Learn more about the SmartLight Indicator at http://www.balluff.com.

"Providing guidance and verification directly at the point-of-use is growing trend. The process improvements are substantial when operators can stay focused on their assembly tasks without having to look away for process versification and sequential guidance," according to Tom Rosenberg, industry account manager of life sciences at Balluff, Inc. "We are proud to be recognized as innovators in this industry which continues to push boundaries to drive greater returns for our customers."

Sensors Expo & Conference is the industry's premier event dedicated to sensors, connectivity, and IoT. The winners of the 2019 Best of Sensors Awards represent the advances in innovations and real-world applications of sensors as well as the teams and individuals who demonstrate commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity.

"For more than three decades Sensors Expo has been bringing together the most exciting technological advancements and cutting-edge applications from across the industry. The winners of this year's Best of Sensors Awards underscore just how far-reaching the impacts of these innovations have become. Balluff personifies the commitment to engineering excellence and overall ingenuity we look for and we are thrilled to recognize their efforts in an extremely competitive field," noted Executive Editor of FierceSensors, Mat Dirjish.

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.

About Sensors Expo & Conference

Sensors Expo & Conference is widely known as one of the world's largest and most important gatherings of engineers and scientists involved in the development and deployment of sensor systems. For more information, visit http://www.sensorsexpo.com. Sensors Expo & Conference is produced and managed by Questex.

SOURCE Balluff Inc.