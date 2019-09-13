Balluff's New Inductive Couplers Deliver High Power Transmission

FLORENCE, Ky., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's newest Q40 inductive couplers provide increased power and IO-Link communication.

The system, consisting of a base (BIC007F) and remote (BIC007H), can handle transmission distances of up to 12.5 mm and delivers power up to 1.7 A for an output up to 40 W of power. That's three times that of common couplers on the market.

With its IO-Link interface, the system delivers a smooth, fast exchange of events, parameters and process between the IO-Link device and the IO-Link master. By supporting COM3, the system provides the fastest data exchange possible, and bi-directional communication allows the user to simultaneously control the actuators and valve terminals, while also collecting signals.

Delivering non-contact transmission of data and power, the system can play a pivotal role in many applications including assembly lines, press automation, die sensing, robotic end effectors, turn tables and tool changes.

Key features include:

Compact block-style form factor

Power up to 1.7 A

Supports COM2 and COM3 operating modes — fastest IO-Link standard

Transmission distances between base and remote up to 12.5 mm

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.

SOURCE Balluff, Inc.