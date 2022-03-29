Baloise adopts a holistic reporting approach

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Basel, 29 March 2022. Following the publication of the preliminary financial results on 10 March 2022, the Baloise Group 2021 annual report is now available to download or to order. In addition, Baloise has published its first Annual Review, a report that provides a rounded overview of value creation at Baloise. In recent years, companies have been increasingly confronted with questions about their responsibilities and how they should be guided in their actions. This goes hand in hand with growing demands on companies in terms of disclosures and reporting. In order to enable our stakeholders to better understand how Baloise creates value, the Annual Review will be published as a new feature alongside our Annual Report. The review aims to illustrate Baloise's value creation from an integrated perspective. It is a first step towards presenting financial and non-financial key figures in one holistic picture. The Annual Review covers the business strategy and business model and includes in-depth information about the value creation of the Baloise Group in 2021. It also outlines the economic, social and environmental impact of Baloise's activities. In addition, the review meets the need for a holistic view of the value creation model of Baloise across its six resources (investors, employees, customers, partners, environment and society). The content of our Annual Report focuses on regulatory reporting requirements, including the Financial Report. Contact

