|
29.03.2022 07:00:36
Baloise adopts a holistic reporting approach
|
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Basel, 29 March 2022. Following the publication of the preliminary financial results on 10 March 2022, the Baloise Group 2021 annual report is now available to download or to order. In addition, Baloise has published its first Annual Review, a report that provides a rounded overview of value creation at Baloise.
In recent years, companies have been increasingly confronted with questions about their responsibilities and how they should be guided in their actions. This goes hand in hand with growing demands on companies in terms of disclosures and reporting. In order to enable our stakeholders to better understand how Baloise creates value, the Annual Review will be published as a new feature alongside our Annual Report.
The review aims to illustrate Baloise's value creation from an integrated perspective. It is a first step towards presenting financial and non-financial key figures in one holistic picture. The Annual Review covers the business strategy and business model and includes in-depth information about the value creation of the Baloise Group in 2021. It also outlines the economic, social and environmental impact of Baloise's activities. In addition, the review meets the need for a holistic view of the value creation model of Baloise across its six resources (investors, employees, customers, partners, environment and society).
The content of our Annual Report focuses on regulatory reporting requirements, including the Financial Report.
Contact
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1313843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1313843 29-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Baloise verfolgt ganzheitlichen Reporting-Ansatz (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Baloise adopts a holistic reporting approach (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|Baloise registriert höchste Katastrophen-Schäden aller Zeiten (Finenews.ch)
|
10.03.22
|Baloise heads into the Simply Safe: Season 2 strategic phase with a strong profit for the period (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|Baloise startet mit starkem Jahresergebnis in strategische Phase 'Simply Safe: Season 2' (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|Baloise Switzerland concludes 2021 on a successful note despite challenging conditions (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|Baloise Schweiz schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2021 in einem herausfordernden Umfeld erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|Baloise investiert in deutsche Mobilitäts-App (Finenews.ch)
Analysen zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)
|154,90
|0,00%