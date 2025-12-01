Baloise Aktie
WKN: 853020 / ISIN: CH0012410517
01.12.2025 07:00:13
Baloise and Helvetia confirm the completion date of 5 December 2025 for their merger
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Basel, 1 December 2025. Baloise and Helvetia have received all approvals required for their merger. The transaction will be completed on 5 December 2025 as scheduled.
All requisite official approvals have been obtained for the merger of Baloise and Helvetia. The transaction will therefore be completed on 5 December 2025, as was announced in September of this year.
The final day of trading of the registered shares in Baloise Holding Ltd (BALN) on the SIX Swiss Exchange is 5 December 2025. All Baloise shares will be delisted on 8 December 2025. On the same day, 8 December 2025, the newly issued shares in Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd (HBAN) will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time.
Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is acting as the executing bank for the transaction.
Overview of key dates
On Monday, 8 December 2025, the listing prospectus and pro forma financial information will be available on the Helvetia Baloise website and upon request from ZKB as of 7:00am (CET). This information does not constitute a forecast and will be based on assumptions that may vary from the information later used to prepare the opening balance sheet. Also on Monday, 8 December 2025, a conference call will be held at 9:00am (CET), at which the accounting-related effects of the merger and the legally-required pro forma financial information will be explained to analysts and investors.
