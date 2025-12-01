Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Baloise and Helvetia confirm the completion date of 5 December 2025 for their merger



01.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 1 December 2025. Baloise and Helvetia have received all approvals required for their merger. The transaction will be completed on 5 December 2025 as scheduled. All requisite official approvals have been obtained for the merger of Baloise and Helvetia. The transaction will therefore be completed on 5 December 2025, as was announced in September of this year. The final day of trading of the registered shares in Baloise Holding Ltd (BALN) on the SIX Swiss Exchange is 5 December 2025. All Baloise shares will be delisted on 8 December 2025. On the same day, 8 December 2025, the newly issued shares in Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd (HBAN) will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is acting as the executing bank for the transaction. Overview of key dates 8 December 2025 Publication of pro forma financial information and conference call for analysts and investors 15 April 2026 Financial results for 2025 and Capital Markets Day of the Helvetia Baloise Group On Monday, 8 December 2025, the listing prospectus and pro forma financial information will be available on the Helvetia Baloise website and upon request from ZKB as of 7:00am (CET). This information does not constitute a forecast and will be based on assumptions that may vary from the information later used to prepare the opening balance sheet. Also on Monday, 8 December 2025, a conference call will be held at 9:00am (CET), at which the accounting-related effects of the merger and the legally-required pro forma financial information will be explained to analysts and investors. Contact

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

