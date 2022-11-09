Baloise and UBS strengthen the partnership within their shared ecosystem and increase their stake in Houzy

Basel, 9 November 2022. Baloise and UBS are expanding their strategic partnership within the shared home & living ecosystem and increasing their stake in homeowner platform Houzy. The start-up supports owners of houses and apartments with all their property-related needs.

By increasing their stake in Houzy, Baloise and UBS are emphasizing their joint ambitions in the home & living ecosystem. Both companies invested in Houzy at an early stage and have gathered valuable experience in their roles as funding and insurance partners of this start-up. Houzy provides a single platform that offers homeowners (and prospective homeowners) expert advice and everything they need to digitally plan and manage their property: from searching for a property and checking price trends, to accessing finance and the need for refurbishment, obtaining protection against risks and maintaining and modernizing the property. The strategic partners want to work together to drive the continued expansion of the platform forward.

The acquisition of a joint majority stake in Houzy represents another milestone in the expansion of the ecosystem partnership between UBS and Baloise. Together with Houzy, we will now work on developing new and innovative solutions for our clients and make it even easier for them to access services related to home ownership, says Sabine Magri, COO UBS Switzerland.

Following the recently announced partnership of Baloise and UBS with property transaction platform Brixel, which supports homeowners in the process of buying or selling property, we will draw on the respective core competencies and services of each partner in order to boost digitalization across the entire ecosystem, explains Yannick Hasler, Head of Private Clients at Baloise.

Clients expect practical, integrated offers that help them with all their property-related needs. The online platform intelligently combines data with the aim of deriving personalized recommendations for individual homeowners. Houzy is the leading platform for residential property owners, boasting extensive expert knowledge and a rapidly growing community of more than 110,000 registered users.

We offer homeowners intuitive solutions in a clear and understandable way and position ourselves as a source of support and advice at all stages of the lifecycle of an owner-occupied property. The strategic partnership with Baloise and UBS enables us to maximise synergies in order to offer existing and new clients a broad range of benefits by providing seamless, comprehensive solutions, adds Stefan Schärer, founder and VRP of Houzy.