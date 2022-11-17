|
17.11.2022 07:00:32
Baloise anticipates solid full-year results with reliable generation of cash
|
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Basel, 17 November 2022.
An eventful year is drawing to a close and the indications are that we will be satisfied with what we have achieved. Despite the economic challenges, we are generating growth in the attractive non-life business and anticipating healthy earnings in the life business. Our operational profitability is at a high level, we have a strong ability to generate cash and we remain well capitalised. We successfully launched the harmonised Baloise brand in all national subsidiaries at the end of October, and I can already sense the additional momentum created by this historic project. The new brand image strengthens our market presence and gives Baloise a more multi-faceted and modern feel that is a better reflection of our corporate culture. Baloise is therefore demonstrating that it is a reliable partner for its customers and employees and an attractive long-term investment for its shareholders.
Gert De Winter, CEO of Baloise
Overview of the first nine months of 2022
Adjusted for currency effects, the volume of premiums in the non-life business rose by 1.9 per cent to CHF 3,302.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 thanks to organic growth. In Swiss francs, there was a decrease of 2.0 per cent (Q1Q3 2021: CHF 3,370.7 million). All Baloise business units contributed to the growth recorded in local currency terms.
The frequency of claims was at a normal level in the first three quarters of 2022, but we anticipate an inflation-driven increase in costs. We have already counteracted some of this increase by raising premiums. Given the extraordinarily high quality of our portfolio, we are confident of achieving a good combined ratio on a par with that reported in the 2022 half-year financial statements.
Very robust profit contribution of more than CHF 300 million expected in the life business
As a result of the difficult environment for investing, the Groups investment-type premiums decreased by 25.2 per cent in Swiss francs and by 20.6 per cent in local currency terms to CHF 1,151.4 million.
The partially autonomous pension solution Baloise Perspectiva continues to enjoy strong demand, with a further 761 companies signing up this year alone. As a result, 4,562 companies with 19,119 beneficiaries were customers of Perspectiva as at the end of September.
SST ratio of around 230 per cent and A+ rating from Standard & Poors confirm the strong capital base
Baloise continues to be well capitalised and to generate a healthy level of cash. This underlines the reliability of Baloise as a dividend-bearing security and enables us to maintain the attractive dividend policy of previous years.
Closer collaboration between Baloise, UBS and Houzy
Lasting improvements in ESG management
One brand for all core markets: successful launch of Baloises rebranding
Business volume as at 30 September 2022 (year to date)
*Investment-type premiums.
Contact
About Baloise
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1489867
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1489867 17-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)
|154,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonsolidierungsbewegung am Markt: ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen notieren im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.