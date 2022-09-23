Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baloise Art Prize: Third and fourth gift to Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin



23.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 23 September 2022. Baloise donates works by Xinyi Cheng, winner of the Baloise Art Prize 2019, and Cameron Clayborn, winner of the Baloise Art Prize 2021, to the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart. After a total of four gifts, the collaboration with the museum in Berlin will come to an end and will be continued next year with the MMK Frankfurt, the Museum für Moderne Kunst. Over 20 years ago, two talented young artists were awarded the Baloise Art Prize for the first time. Since then, two artists have been honoured each year at Art Basel by an international jury of experts. They each receive 30,000 Swiss francs. In addition, Baloise acquires works of art by the prize winners and donates them to two important European museums; currently the MUDAM (Musée dArt Moderne Grand-Duc Jean) in Luxembourg and the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart in Berlin. In 2020, the pandemic made it impossible to present the works of the 2019 winner, Xinyi Cheng, to the museum in a ceremony. For this reason, the works of two artists were officially presented at the beginning of the week: Xinyi Cheng and Cameron Clayborn, who received the Baloise Art Prize in 2021. Xinyi Cheng was awarded for her portrait painting, which captivates with a refined combination and colouring. Chengs paintings are always representation and fantasy at the same time. In 2020, the works of the award winner could be seen in the exhibition The Horse with Eye Blinders at the Museum für Gegenwart in Berlin, which was temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The first solo exhibition in Europe by Cameron Clayborn, nothing left to be, shows, among other things, the two sculptures from the homegrown series, which are being gifted by Baloise to the Museum für Gegenwart in Berlin. The texture as well as the surface move visitors to take a closer look at the works. The interplay of distance and proximity, massiveness and fragility, physicality and abstraction characterises Clayborns sculptural works. His works can be seen at the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum für Gegenwart in Berlin until 22 January 2023. Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel

Website: www.baloise.com

E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 76 09

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81 The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.

End of Media Release

