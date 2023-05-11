|
11.05.2023 07:00:26
Baloise crash test reveals dangers of unsafe loads in motorhomes
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 11 May 2023. Motorhomes have grown in popularity in recent years, as the high degree of flexibility and independence they offer is ideal for staycations or tours across Europe. But they can be a heavyweight on the road, especially if they have been overloaded or loaded unsafely. Working with Dynamic Test Center AG, the police service of the Canton of Basel-City and the MyCamper motorhome hire platform, Baloise conducted crash tests that reveal the potential dangers of motorhomes.
Few people give a second thought to how they load up their motorhome, which can lead to dangerous situations on the road. Baloise pushed motorhomes to their limits in its crash tests in order to highlight how unsafe loads can directly affect the forces exerted. The tests revealed the differences in handling between a passenger car and two models of motorhome that differed in terms of equipment level and age.
Various crash scenarios reveal the limits
The first scenario compared the braking distance of an emergency stop on asphalt and on a slippery surface. It immediately became obvious that weaknesses in the tyres and brake system depending, for example, on age, quality and how well they had been maintained can increase the braking distance. If the braking system is adequate, then mass has no direct impact on the braking distance, said Daniel Junker, Head of Vehicle Experts at Baloise.
Loose items can become a hazard
The next crash test examined how a motorhome behaves in an accident. It simulated a common situation: the passenger dummy had its feet on the dashboard, loose objects were scattered around the vehicle and a further dummy and dummy dog were sitting on the bench without a seatbelt or harness. The vehicle was also carrying a surfboard on the roof and two e-bikes on its rear. The motorhome rammed a standing heavy goods vehicle at 60km/h. It was a picture of devastation. Loose objects turned into projectiles within the vehicle. The unsecured passengers in the rear and the front passenger would have suffered severe injuries and possibly not survived the accident. The surfboard flew off straight ahead and posed a significant danger to other road users, said Heinz Reber of DTC AG, commenting on the aftermath.
|
1629987 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
