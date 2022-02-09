|
Baloise expands its Mobility ecosystem with investment in MOBIKO
Basel, 9 February 2022. As part of its Simply Safe strategy, Baloise is continuing to expand its Mobility ecosystem with the acquisition of a stake in MOBIKO. The Munich-based company provides a digital platform that allows employers to manage the travel needs of their employees, who receive a flexible monthly travel budget that they can use according to their individual requirements.
With its investment in the German company MOBIKO, Baloise is expanding its Mobility ecosystem by acquiring a service provider that adds value for businesses and their employees. 'We were impressed with MOBIKO's basic concept, which has the potential to fundamentally change the way that companies and their employees travel. MOBIKO's travel budget allows employers to satisfy the individual requirements of their staff using every available transport solution. Maximum flexibility, combined with incentives, results in transport usage that is significantly better for the environment,' according to Patrick Wirth, Head of the Mobility Unit at Baloise.
MOBIKO offers companies travel budgets as a digital full-service solution
For employees, MOBIKO means that they have global access to any available mode of transport or travel service - both for travelling to and from work and during their leisure time. This includes the use of subscription models for cars as well as bicycle leasing. The costs are invoiced through an app.
MOBIKO was developed by Audi Business Innovation GmbH, which collaborated with the Munich-based company builder mantro to spin off the company as an independent private limited company (GmbH) in February 2018. 'We are delighted to have gained two more strong partners in Baloise and Startup Family Office, which will help us to significantly expand our ecosystem. We plan to use the injection of capital to enlarge our team and double its size to around 30 employees by the end of the year. We will also continue to drive forward the development and scaling of our technology,' says Nicola Büsse, Co-founder and COO at MOBIKO.
Potential for synergies within the Mobility ecosystem
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.
